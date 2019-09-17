As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.07 Million Its Position; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Harvest Management Raised Holding by $9.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 73,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.54M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 7.39M shares traded or 105.96% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 1.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tang Cap Management Ltd holds 1.4% or 111,844 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 5,255 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd, New York-based fund reported 28,793 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com owns 87,029 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 3.16 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs & Commerce Ca has 0.34% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,645 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 1.24 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has 279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 101,907 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 494 shares. Sib Limited Liability Corporation has 3.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45,477 shares. Whitebox Advisors Lc owns 616,804 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 12,576 shares. 233,526 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 63,571 shares to 180,408 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 231,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield Inc holds 17,475 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 59,250 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication Inc invested in 0.65% or 833,316 shares. Jrm Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 357,723 shares or 7.18% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Invest Management stated it has 40,456 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Co holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 36,919 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 462,738 shares. Df Dent & has 42,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8.45M are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Barnett & reported 0.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Lp owns 1.63% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.30M shares. Garrison Bradford Inc holds 108,416 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 63,838 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).