As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Holder Marco Investment Management Cut Its Position; Electron Capital Partners Increases Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70M, down from 380,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12B market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 746,443 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Commerce invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 70,043 shares. 13,100 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Moreover, Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Williams Jones Associates Lc holds 1.75M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 39,625 shares. Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,096 shares. Girard Partners accumulated 0.16% or 30,401 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 344,606 shares or 7.32% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 365,870 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Hldgs reported 3.06 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Com stated it has 166,558 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.02% or 7,320 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 25,405 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14B for 14.52 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas Named a Leader in Promoting Energy-Efficient Construction by US Environmental Protection Agency – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra’s Cameron LNG export plant OK for commercial service – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Names Brian L. Kelly Vice President Of Federal Government Affairs – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,304 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 5,598 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 51,715 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 860 are held by Plante Moran Financial Llc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 127,604 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,393 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 1.68M shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.81% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 25,400 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 195 shares. 305,000 were reported by Crow Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company.