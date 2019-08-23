As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $11.51 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 3.43 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $10.2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 39.48 million shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares to 558,118 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).