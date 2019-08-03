As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $389,818; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 8,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 0% stake. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 34,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 193,461 shares stake. Maverick Limited has 0.46% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 54,640 shares. Synovus Financial holds 159 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,154 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 6.42 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 181 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 64,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. The insider Ciechanover Isaac E. sold 7,800 shares worth $302,367. The insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atara to initiate U.S. application for tab-cel in H2 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Growth Story Plays Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.