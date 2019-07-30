As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose, Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.24 Million; Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 71,552 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 22,974 shares. Oppenheimer Communications has 0.66% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 850,249 shares. Rothschild Capital Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 220,166 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 0.05% or 26,260 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 92,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability reported 709,253 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 228,026 shares. Reaves W H & Company Inc reported 1.76% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Research accumulated 7.87 million shares. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc reported 128,956 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt owns 342,090 shares.

