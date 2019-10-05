As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $777,672; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $7.98 Million as Shares Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 27,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 22,353 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.19 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,116 shares to 27,707 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,431 were accumulated by Frontier Mngmt. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 19,018 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 2.61M shares. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 1.05 million shares. Oppenheimer reported 833,316 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 278,813 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,608 shares. Ipswich Company holds 16,362 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zimmer Prtn LP has invested 1.42% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 7,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap Incorporated owns 157,570 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 43,323 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,399 shares to 65,238 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.