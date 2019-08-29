As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Stake; Amphenol (APH) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.87 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 41,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 435,620 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, down from 476,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 473,905 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 841,918 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

