As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake; Masco (MAS) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.98 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 78,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.43 million, up from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 550,925 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 369,239 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 35,234 shares to 22,085 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 611,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners L.P (EPD) Presents At SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2nd Annual Midstream Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,927 are held by Park Avenue Securities Llc. Smith Moore & reported 18,082 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 55,967 shares. Tompkins Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,530 shares. 9,810 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of The West. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,400 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc owns 28,264 shares. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv has invested 0.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Seven Post Office LP reported 0.68% stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Mengis Capital holds 0.13% or 8,030 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.88% or 100,956 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 23,788 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 8,780 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.26% or 12,600 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.59M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Therealdeal.com‘s news article titled: “Owner of NYSE, MERS to acquire property database firm – The Real Deal” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares to 229,840 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% or 15,371 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Management stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1.85M are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. 116,451 were accumulated by Brant Point Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 137,129 shares. Shine Advisory holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 765 shares. 26,303 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Texas-based Carlson Lp has invested 0.2% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Proshare Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 53,017 shares. Los Angeles & Equity reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 60,838 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).