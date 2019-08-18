As Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) Share Value Rose, Hilton Capital Management Raised Position by $3.12 Million; Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $6.63 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 107,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 774,156 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 666,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 205,296 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 9,936 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP invested in 6.96 million shares. Starr Company Inc invested in 310,000 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Inc Pa has invested 7.59% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 43,693 shares. Sei Invests Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 399,184 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.75% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hap Trading Ltd reported 21,683 shares. 8,030 are held by Mengis Mgmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 83,479 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,845 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.21% stake. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 14.14 million shares. Synovus accumulated 22,974 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 152,000 shares to 262,000 shares, valued at $47.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,295 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

