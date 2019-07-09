As Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) Stock Rose, Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased by $485,489 Its Stake; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 79,817 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 16,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,620 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 110,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 1.13 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd has 118,678 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 9,110 shares stake. Cim Mangement reported 0.11% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Glenmede Com Na holds 7,163 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 25,485 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York has 0.49% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 74,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 1 are held by Fmr Ltd. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.38% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Mngmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 99,969 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Stifel Financial has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Starr Incorporated accumulated 4,856 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Appoints Mazen Rawashdeh to Board of Directors and Announces Corporate Governance Modifications – PR Newswire” on September 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives Report – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 4.58 million shares. Wellington Llp holds 0% or 467,009 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 163,375 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Renaissance Invest Group Limited Liability holds 257,398 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 13,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 25,455 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.06% or 10,916 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Trust invested in 0.86% or 87,476 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc owns 392,296 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Conning reported 465,679 shares stake. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 18,860 shares in its portfolio.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 14,238 shares to 197,952 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc Com (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).