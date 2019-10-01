As Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Cut Holding by $587,440; Nomura Holdings Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $6.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 5.36 million shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 85.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 74,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 86,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 7.04 million shares traded or 15.50% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.38 million shares. Boys Arnold & Com invested in 16,179 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 12,288 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 25.93 million were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Twin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,527 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 9,008 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 5,523 shares in its portfolio. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 110,430 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.89% stake. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,407 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Lc has 2.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office holds 4,774 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 596,618 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $56.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 95,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Limited owns 12,000 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il owns 7,484 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 4,471 shares. Bridgecreek Management Lc invested in 173,795 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Df Dent & accumulated 42,911 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 4,110 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,106 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 34,328 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,500 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alps Advsrs holds 31.17 million shares or 6.66% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.98% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 53.74M shares. Moreover, South Street Advsrs Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares to 7,084 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.