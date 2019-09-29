As Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Position in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $682,379

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,769 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 12,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,840 shares. Baillie Gifford has 347,558 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 19,600 shares. Saturna Cap has invested 1.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 4,773 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Summit Asset Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,273 shares. 1,630 were reported by South Street Advsr Lc. 12,096 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. Perritt Capital holds 6,677 shares. 802,626 are held by Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company. Round Table Svcs Limited accumulated 2,032 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.9% or 93,263 shares. The Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,430 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares to 23,678 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,275 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PepsiCo Accelerates Plastic Waste Reduction Efforts – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2018 : PEP, PAYX, LW – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond, Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Vernon Invest Ltd Company holds 16,271 shares. Round Table Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Van Eck Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Everett Harris & Comm Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The New York-based Miller Howard Invs Inc New York has invested 3.83% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 43,240 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,861 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Golub Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,310 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Communication stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.44% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 5,742 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 704,320 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 12,156 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 462,738 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,191 shares to 43,607 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.