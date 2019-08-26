As Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Venor Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Bioscrip (BIOS) by $922,014 as Market Value Rose

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 1.32 million shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC BIOS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.21, REV VIEW $716.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Will Report Material Weakness Related to Certain Spreadsheets Used to Calculate Periodic Adjustments; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 86,749 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,000 are owned by Pinnacle Limited. Teton Advsr has 0.08% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 525,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fin holds 0% or 13,869 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Company has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 24,643 shares. Federated Pa invested in 20,469 shares. 52,857 are held by Barclays Plc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 6.76 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Advisory Networks invested in 71,501 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 17,959 shares. Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 579,863 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 665,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Natixis Advsr LP reported 78,913 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 37,000 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Fmr holds 0% or 413 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 5,990 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Llc reported 110,037 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0.01% or 2,460 shares. Pnc Finance Service Group reported 0% stake. Voya Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,011 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 77,098 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 24,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 81,707 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,897 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).