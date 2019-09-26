As Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Increased by Swedbank

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) by 3447.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 60,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 1,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 16,828 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Swedbank increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322.66M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 8.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 20/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Frankel slams Metcalfe’s outrageous Facebook post; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter

