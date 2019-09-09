As Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $136.12 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $540,828

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 1,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 76,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 62,612 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $258.3. About 498,800 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.41M for 19.51 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.15 million shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Selway Asset Management holds 8,323 shares. Hills Retail Bank & owns 15,797 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,306 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.59% or 50,773 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Earnest Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,270 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.25% or 50,092 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 0.2% or 3,988 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.92% stake. S R Schill And Associates invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 675,773 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 49,464 shares to 59,695 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,996 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).