As Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Stock Price Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Stake by $884,735

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 99,648 shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Trinity Capital Corporation (Parent Company of Los Alamos National Bank) Complete Merger – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s (NASDAQ:EFSC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Ranks Among FORTUNE 500 for Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 11,294 shares to 253,106 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,041 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (Call).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,359 shares to 188,372 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What’s up with Atlanta’s rugby team? – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Disney+ Could Surpass Netflix – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.