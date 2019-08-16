As Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Share Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Raised Stake by $875,056; Ing Groep Nv Maintains Position in Baidu (BIDU)

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 704.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 41,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 46,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 5,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 3.69 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 3,990 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 13,295 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,275 shares. 15,257 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Silvercrest Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,890 shares. Amer Research Mgmt owns 3,196 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,057 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,017 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,396 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 215,834 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 3,060 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 23,795 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Banc Funds Co Limited Com reported 0.55% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Bessemer holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43,895 activity. $5,800 worth of stock was bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T on Monday, June 3. $28,478 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares were bought by DUNCAN GEORGE L.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.33 million shares to 9.44M shares, valued at $260.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 98,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,056 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

