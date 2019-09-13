As Entergy New (ETR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Stake; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Lowered Its State Str (STT) Holding by $401,800; Stock Declined

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 22,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 1.58 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 56,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 836,891 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.14M, down from 893,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 493,098 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. The insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $24,620.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $529.07 million for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.33M for 12.47 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 638,555 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $40.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).