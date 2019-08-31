As Entergy New (ETR) Valuation Rose, Mackay Shields Boosted Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Gendell Jeffrey L Has Upped Its Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 8,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 94,680 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 85,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 839,978 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 57,639 shares to 376,541 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

