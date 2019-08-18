As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Position

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 180,928 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 197,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 905,214 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Has High Hopes For Cirrus Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability holds 27,634 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp holds 198,164 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 12,645 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 6,125 shares. Kessler Investment Group Lc holds 19,069 shares. 37,315 were accumulated by Iowa National Bank & Trust. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,907 were accumulated by Zeke Ltd Liability Com. Trustco State Bank Corp N Y owns 11,586 shares. Decatur Capital stated it has 6.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maine-based Headinvest has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Mngmt invested in 99,105 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management reported 51,235 shares stake.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09M shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 1.91% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Of Vermont owns 605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com reported 9,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has 11,290 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 954,861 shares. Reinhart Partners accumulated 124,141 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 1.51 million shares. Smith Moore & reported 0.09% stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 908,022 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability reported 5,172 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). International Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Pennsylvania owns 10,006 shares. Meritage Mgmt has 1.22% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).