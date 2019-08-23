As Entergy New (ETR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position by $471,174

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 398,657 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, up from 390,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 6.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 714,581 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 1.79M shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $240.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 3.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,173 shares. Moreover, Farmers has 0.72% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 22,866 shares. 640 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc. 1,300 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has 7,408 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.1% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Rampart Invest Management Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 14,465 shares. Nwq Management Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Da Davidson & stated it has 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,200 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,002 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancorporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Capital reported 12,781 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 2.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.57% stake. 90,576 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 10,731 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,502 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,725 shares. Centurylink Invest Management reported 1.38% stake. 162,671 were reported by Vestor Limited Liability Co. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,454 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 121,073 shares. Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 59,196 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 13,509 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).