As Entergy New (ETR) Market Value Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Holding; As American Int’l Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Ami Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 2.03 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 362,096 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 375,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).