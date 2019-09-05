As Entergy New (ETR) Market Valuation Rose, Carlson Capital LP Upped Holding; As Genpact Limited (G) Stock Value Rose, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 30,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 170,289 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 200,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 260,097 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 78,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 623,254 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, up from 544,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 395,879 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 2.24 million shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Put) by 93,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 74,011 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 13.02M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 650 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 3.17 million shares. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 2.70M shares. 47,724 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Raymond James And Assoc owns 20,780 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company has 509,428 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 61,878 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Veritable LP has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 6,867 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.04% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 56,089 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. J Goldman Lp has 0.34% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 180,438 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 34,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,003 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Llc invested 0.13% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 34,095 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 3,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Limited Co invested in 20,091 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 241,116 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,758 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 124,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Signaturefd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,384 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Gru Llp has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Foster And Motley Incorporated invested 0.58% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

