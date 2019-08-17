As Entergy New (Call) (ETR) Stock Price Rose, Walleye Trading Decreased Its Stake by $912,000; As Autohome (ATHM) Share Value Declined, Sensato Investors Has Boosted by $996,345 Its Position

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 382,386 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Call) (ETR) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 824,504 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 24,044 shares to 51,244 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 138,163 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 1.17 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 11,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 756,594 shares. Tctc Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,082 shares. 90 were reported by Tortoise Invest. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,946 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 12,986 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 16,002 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 14,656 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Rench Wealth Management invested 1.91% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 28 shares. 24,077 are held by Ing Groep Nv.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,529 shares to 1,047 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,433 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).