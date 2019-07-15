As Entergy New (Call) (ETR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $636,000; Ccm Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,370 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 100,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.09. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Call) (ETR) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 7,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 365,266 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $705,120 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,379 shares to 9,255 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.69M for 18.30 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Llc Tn invested in 0.01% or 730 shares. 25,319 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. M&T State Bank holds 17,692 shares. 36,883 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 0.04% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 38,409 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.49% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Churchill Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 26,414 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 4,758 shares. Axa has invested 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). New York-based D E Shaw Communications has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 17,923 shares. Amer Invest Service holds 0.4% or 13,168 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Disney gets a rare downgrade with analyst noting a ‘record’ valuation – CNBC” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 872 shares to 228 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,765 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 41,118 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Co Ca owns 179,176 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,201 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,104 shares. Family Firm has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Financial Group holds 1,274 shares. 29,523 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,829 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 120,008 shares. 101,746 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Georgia-based Decatur Mngmt has invested 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson Finance Gp Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19.07M shares.