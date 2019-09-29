As Entergy (ETR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Boosted Stake; White Pine Capital Decreased Pixelworks (PXLW) Position by $334,300

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 167,134 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 86,692 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 82,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 743,704 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. MOORE STEVEN L bought $7,803 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 20 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). White Pine Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 24,160 shares. 59,507 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 2,431 shares. 49,081 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 116,200 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 929,721 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 213,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 741,909 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 84,390 shares to 386,950 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN) by 63,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11,951 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 67,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,360 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Wasatch Advsr Inc. Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 118,928 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 347,441 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 36,299 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 9,500 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Jpmorgan Chase reported 646,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.01% or 2,371 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Advisory Svcs Network Lc owns 7,497 shares. Bank Of The West has 0.04% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Gradient Investments Limited Com has 5,573 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 0.01% or 10,839 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).