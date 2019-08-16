As Entergy (ETR) Stock Value Rose, Luminus Management Decreased Position; Winslow Capital Management Decreased Its Automatic Data Process (ADP) Stake by $3.80 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Process (ADP) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 23,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.88 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 397,210 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 184,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.96 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 176,210 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 182,300 shares to 279,100 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 123,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 2,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,083 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Farmers Trust holds 0.72% or 26,726 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Foster And Motley has invested 0.58% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.18% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 13,590 shares. 230 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl Service. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 493 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has 16,567 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,573 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.04% or 3.78 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation owns 293,051 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 500 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 388,877 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AEP, CVS, Ecolab, Entergy, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Snap, Yelp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Entergy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 198,397 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,496 shares. Bartlett Communication Ltd Company accumulated 104,326 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,973 shares. Harbour Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,374 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa stated it has 205,623 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.03% or 1.70 million shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 4,145 shares. Moneta Group Inv Limited owns 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,527 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares to 928,492 shares, valued at $288.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A.