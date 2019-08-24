As Entergy (ETR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Increased Stake; Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $2.00 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 14,126 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 6,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,309 shares to 123,393 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 68,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,989 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

