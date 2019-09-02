As Entergy (ETR) Share Value Rose, Holder Luminus Management Has Cut by $17.57 Million Its Stake; Trex Co (TREX) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 184,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.96 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 890,595 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 258,371 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $155.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 4,507 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nwq Invest Com Ltd Liability owns 204,449 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Pinebridge LP reported 0.48% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Zimmer Prns Lp owns 0.55% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 477,190 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Mraz Amerine Assoc stated it has 6,122 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 5,172 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 0.1% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Caxton Limited Partnership reported 91,891 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 227,877 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Salem Counselors accumulated 72 shares. Creative Planning holds 13,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $448.55 million for 12.43 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares to 72,219 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 46,187 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 13,716 shares. Ellington Management Gp Lc reported 15,300 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pembroke Management Ltd invested in 1.24% or 187,100 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 37,134 shares. Fiera Cap holds 49,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.18% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,821 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 31,340 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 44 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.