As Entergy (ETR) Share Price Rose, Luminus Management Lowered Holding by $17.57 Million; Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding by $111.60 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 184,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.96 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.84. About 1.50M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20 million shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) on Behalf of Milacron Shareholders and Encourages Milacron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 539,897 shares. Essex Fincl Service has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Ally Financial has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Mgmt reported 625 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc has 4,022 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 524,700 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Savant Capital Llc holds 13,127 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc reported 154,378 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Culbertson A N & reported 25,119 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 73.40 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Gp has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,775 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.32 million shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.70M for 18.46 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $75.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).