As Entergy Corp. (ETR) Market Value Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $7.79 Million; As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Market Value Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Raised Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 12,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 82,182 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18B, up from 69,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 403,017 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 81,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 84,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.92. About 1.26 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $212,723 activity. 35,000 shares were sold by CHEW LEWIS, worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera reported 790,546 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,152 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 4,810 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 110,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,100 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. Aimz Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.56% or 36,122 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 42,123 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 6,781 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested 0.2% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). First Manhattan accumulated 27 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 16,711 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has 11,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sandp Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 42 shares to 2,877 shares, valued at $993.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys Inc (NYSE:BID) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,833 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 689,191 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 277,560 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 32,492 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). First Mercantile Trust has 12,983 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,758 shares. 477,190 are held by Zimmer Prns L P. Avalon Advsr Ltd stated it has 159,382 shares. 433 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 17,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 15.12M shares. Fil Limited reported 20 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 200,918 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 10,301 shares.

