As Entercom Communications (ETM) Valuation Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Increased Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 14,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 46,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 1.24M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.40 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Entercom launching political podcast featuring Sean Spicer – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Entercom computer systems severely damaged in apparent ransomeware attack – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom Communications: A Triple From Here – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insiders Tuned Into Entercom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 115,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $56.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 15,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 0.06% or 872,825 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 23,349 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 39,548 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco invested in 615,534 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 124,021 shares. 282,915 are owned by Brandywine Invest Mngmt. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability reported 80,895 shares. 435,860 are owned by Ws Management Lllp. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 5,290 shares. 1,000 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. 400,885 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 32,000 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,901 shares to 676 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).