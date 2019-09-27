As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $4.55 Million; Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $855,250

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 1.87M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 582,421 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.98 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Share Price Is Down 40% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Meritage Homes Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MTH) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares to 15,670 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 53,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1,491 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Diversified Tru owns 10,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 63,040 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 17,676 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 6,890 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Finance Advantage Inc holds 3.49% or 92,079 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 10,046 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% or 922,828 shares in its portfolio. 253,709 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 136,983 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 23,179 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).