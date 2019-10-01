As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Price Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $4.55 Million; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 300,955 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 7,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 975,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.27M, up from 967,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.24 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,478 shares to 63,280 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1.