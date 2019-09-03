As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Has Boosted Position by $1.20 Million; 13D Management Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.02M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.385. About 938,128 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM)

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” and published on August 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67 million for 73.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 77,099 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 3,274 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,688 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 54,020 are held by Westwood Group. Artemis Invest Llp owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 19,536 shares. Winch Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 75 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 290,075 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 30,375 shares. Legacy Prtn reported 0.76% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,321 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 36,602 shares. Marathon Asset Llp has 3.60M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.06M shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 1.88 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 4.96M shares. 80,895 are held by Fairpointe Cap Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.12% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Co has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 146,700 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com invested in 1,351 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 80,827 shares. Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 450,000 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.84 million shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.40 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom’s stock spikes by 30 percent since bottoming out last month – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: April 30, 2019.