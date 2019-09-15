As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Declined, Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Its Stake; As General Electric Common (GE) Valuation Rose, Country Trust Bank Increased by $5.52 Million Its Position

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.42M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in General Electric Common (GE) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 551,600 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, up from 923,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in General Electric Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 52,057 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Llc owns 6,878 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0% or 20,224 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Com has 626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 179,092 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Illinois-based Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 555,983 are held by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Landscape Capital Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 225,257 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.22% stake. Perkins Mgmt has 17,260 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested in 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,523 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 198,462 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 12,394 shares. Equitec Specialists Llc reported 23,000 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc. Common (NYSE:TDG) by 39,728 shares to 13 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,582 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Huntington National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 647 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 130,300 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 550 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 53,560 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,352 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.71M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 1.87 million shares. 23,349 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 13,561 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 336,421 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 452,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 808,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 4.02 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 606,348 shares to 6.42 million shares, valued at $98.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.