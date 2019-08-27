As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Value Declined, Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 314,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 134,883 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 684,643 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $10.48 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 1.80M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 341,203 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 52,884 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 155,459 shares. 738,279 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 146,700 shares. 460,276 were accumulated by Mcclain Value Management Llc. 5.05M are owned by Principal Grp Incorporated. 48,003 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). California Employees Retirement System owns 413,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 329 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Sessa Capital Im LP holds 3.98% or 5.44 million shares in its portfolio. 132 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entercom and Nielsen Announce Data-driven Comprehensive Agreement – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,953 shares to 40,087 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,139 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barnett Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,539 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 2,626 shares stake. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc reported 2.57% stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jabodon Pt accumulated 1.23% or 9,351 shares. 12,760 were reported by Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 153,776 shares. Cohen Mgmt reported 1% stake. The California-based One Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 1.86% or 268,852 shares. Davenport Ltd invested in 733,077 shares or 1.43% of the stock. 55,977 are owned by Edmp Inc. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 9,943 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication has 1.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.23M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.