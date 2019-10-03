As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Weber Alan W Has Decreased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Argent Trust Company Has Increased Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 232,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.11 million, up from 225,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 17.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.235. About 533,269 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.51M for 3.37 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 808,644 shares. Sessa Cap Im Lp holds 2.95% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 4.50 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 75,871 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Next Fincl Gp holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 124,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability has 1.28M shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Company accumulated 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 6,045 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc invested in 0% or 468,558 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 435,860 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Tru Com reported 86,224 shares. Cincinnati Fincl reported 932,950 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 250,131 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 615,030 shares. Evergreen Capital holds 4.21% or 329,515 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company has 615,403 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt holds 3,540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.76% or 19,754 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.41% or 15,639 shares. Kempen Nv reported 44,163 shares. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 227,447 shares. Barr E S & holds 9,978 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.