As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.57 Million; Plancorp Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 14.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 314,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 560,172 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,056 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability invested in 2.13% or 9.89 million shares. Cahill Inc holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,107 shares. Phocas reported 0.06% stake. Security Natl Tru stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership reported 1.45 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,733 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 397,198 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 413,807 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated has 92,049 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Liability reported 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 4,634 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 2,700.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ETM’s profit will be $38.49M for 5.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 833.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr owns 1,157 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 218,377 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 331,120 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 446,981 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 10,149 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 43,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 31,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 83,721 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 399,374 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company reported 34,405 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Guggenheim holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 79,689 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.