As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Upped Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Cut Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 826,690 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Geode Management Limited Co reported 1.40 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc owns 55,100 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 17,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1,532 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has 101,881 shares. Citigroup invested in 36,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 59,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Communication, a New York-based fund reported 29,091 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 1,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.12% or 38,850 shares. 3.04 million are held by State Street.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Entercom, Waze to share content across apps – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom Communications Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) CEO David Field on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).