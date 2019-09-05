As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Upped by $1.20 Million Its Position; Quinstreet (QNST) Holding Has Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 120,085 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 831.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 44,407 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 4,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 27,417 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 284,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 3.60 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 23,711 are owned by Paloma Prns. 20,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 776,563 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 59,146 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 14,395 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 23,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 78,873 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 29,487 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 746,593 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 7.29 million shares.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.84M shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.40 million activity.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Ord (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,300 shares to 28,784 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).