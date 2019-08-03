As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Its Position; Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $436,756

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 918,467 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Enters into Definitive Exchange Agreement to Acquire NASH FM 94.7 in New York and Two Stations in Springfield, MA – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Entercom Announces Pricing of $325 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Entercom Communications Corp. Stock Jumped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 738,279 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Co owns 55,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 300,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.91 million shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 227,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 413,249 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 776,563 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 23 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 24,768 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Boston Prns holds 2.41 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 13,924 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos holds 0.06% or 74,997 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 19,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 18,600 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Mngmt. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 25,857 are held by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Schroder Mngmt Gp reported 1.15M shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 34,645 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 250,043 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 0% or 2,270 shares. Btc Cap Inc reported 62,677 shares. 3,126 are held by Scotia Cap. Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,876 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. 85,515 are held by 10. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,960 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Bank Expands ATM Access For Customers Nationwide At 7-Eleven® Stores – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC cuts ATM deal with convenience store not named Wawa – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.