As Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $4.55 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Its Position by $2.51 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 649,003 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 9,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 180,460 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.69 million, up from 170,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $287.48. About 1.71 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Llc has 19,369 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital, a New York-based fund reported 70,180 shares. Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 2,963 shares. Pension stated it has 443,656 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 1.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 131,329 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 5,195 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,474 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1.75M were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Ws Mngmt Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 69,590 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc reported 4,942 shares. 2,231 are held by Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation. Suntrust Banks reported 194,454 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,451 shares to 236,299 shares, valued at $43.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 3,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,489 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

