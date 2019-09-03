As Entercom Communications Corpcl (ETM) Market Valuation Declined, Gabelli Funds Raised Stake by $500,000; As Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.59 Million Its Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corpcl (ETM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corpcl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 1.51 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.33. About 429,435 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Lc reported 80,895 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc reported 34,405 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 169 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 88,908 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 1,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 161,248 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 227,144 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 3.60M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,290 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 0% stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited owns 206,300 shares. Suntrust Banks has 52,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investors accumulated 5.86 million shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 39,000 shares to 258,500 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,900 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,750 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc. Fil Ltd reported 933,170 shares. Baxter Bros owns 5,277 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 13,850 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 476 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.13% or 185,085 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc holds 6,822 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 803,222 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 1.32% or 734,307 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Llc accumulated 10,723 shares. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10,060 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 15,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Huntington National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $160.22M for 12.49 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com.