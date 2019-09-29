As Entercom Comms (ETM) Stock Price Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Position by $4.58 Million; Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosted Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Entercom Comms Corp (ETM) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 916,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68 million, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Entercom Comms Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 753,827 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 30,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 27,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 67,000 shares to 11.13M shares, valued at $95.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 37,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,119 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 302,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,810 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).