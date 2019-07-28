As Entegris (ENTG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Connable Office Cut Position; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Share Value Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 8,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 111,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,758 shares to 36,706 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP) by 11,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

