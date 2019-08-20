As Entegris (ENTG) Valuation Rose, Rgm Capital Cut Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Held by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 562,801 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 2,799 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1,841 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,904 shares. Birch Hill Inv accumulated 1.72% or 202,248 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% stake. 29,000 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 104,380 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.17% stake. Essex Fin Inc accumulated 2,319 shares. Caprock Group holds 13,377 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.53% or 12,328 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 2,281 shares. Bartlett And Limited accumulated 42,278 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.89 million shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 9.74M shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 4,475 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 25,041 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us Inc reported 287,789 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 180,899 are held by Putnam Lc. 3.19 million are held by Snyder Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 195,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1.91 million were reported by London Of Virginia. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.