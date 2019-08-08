As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Value Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Declined While Winslow Capital Management Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 6,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 833,694 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.04 million, down from 840,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 2.03M shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 803,245 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac accumulated 17,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Fincl Counselors holds 0.07% or 5,900 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 14,018 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 213,442 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 5,900 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 2,654 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,471 shares. Parsons Capital Ri accumulated 4,502 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,102 are owned by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Co. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,296 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested in 4.77% or 957,190 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc reported 0.02% stake. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 838 shares. 3,248 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $88.89M for 40.33 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $492.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 51,728 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.09 million shares. Paradigm Cap Inc Ny reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 217,412 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorporation Division has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 193,025 were reported by Sei Investments. Int Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 90,549 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 113 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,082 shares. Westfield Cap Com Lp reported 748,790 shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 417,054 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 28,540 shares. 19,638 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. 2,359 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 2.29 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.