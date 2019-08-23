As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Lowered by $1.73 Million Its Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Boosted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $773,228

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 257,003 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c; 19/03/2018 – MCRAITH NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% or 80,366 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 51,728 shares. Paloma Management has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Schroder Grp reported 1.63 million shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has 492,278 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Qs Invsts Limited invested in 0.04% or 101,893 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited holds 167,250 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. New York-based Paradigm Cap Management Incorporated New York has invested 2.1% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Pnc Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 11,177 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 26,399 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 77,503 shares stake. United Automobile Association holds 21,707 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

