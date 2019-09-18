As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Decreased Holding by $758,500; Cisco (CSCO) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 11,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 865,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.38M, down from 877,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, down from 455,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 964,717 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.35 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.